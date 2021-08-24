Obituary – Wilfrid Dickner

Wilfrid Dickner

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Wilfrid Dickner, a long time resident of McLennan, AB, on August 5th, 2021 at J.B. Woods Long Term Care in High Prairie, Alberta.



Wilfrid was born June 5, 1931 in St. Marc, Quebec.



Wilfrid is predeceased by his father Charles Dickner and mother Jeanne (Boisvert) Dick- ner, his sister Yvette Guerette, his brothers, Herve and Charles Eugene Dickner. He leaves to mourn his wife of 66 years, Cecile (Fournier) Dickner, his four sons, Armand (Marie), Roger (Paulette), Gilles (Lucie), Pierre (Lisa) and 6 daughters Pierrette (Pierre) Lemay, Madeleine (Keith) Parker, Dianne (Ronald) Dubrule, Rita (Rene) Maure, Therese (Gerald) Valiquette and Francoise (Brent) McDowell. His four brothers, Rene (Dorothy), Fernand (Annette), Clermont (Micheline), Jean-Guy (Rachelle) and three sisters Armande (Ken) Fisher, Claudette (Paul) Laliberte and Lisette.



As well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.



If friends so choose, donations can be made in memory of Wilfrid to Alzheimer Society.