Obituary – William [Billy] Masyk

William Masyk

Sept. 19, 1938

Jan. 5, 2021

William Masyk was born Sept. 1938 and left us Jan. 5, 2021.



Bill was predeceased by: his parents, Paul and Jenny Masyk; his brother Joe and his brother-in-law Dave.



He is survived by: his sister Helen; his sister- in-law Christine; and his children. The first being his oldest daughter Kim, then his daughter Sandra, who he spent his last years with. And the youngest, his son Jason, who he was with until he joined Sandra.



After being a trucker the majority of his life he loved to keep busy, he enjoyed his tinkering and working on projects, helping neighbours, sitting still just wasn’t his thing. Bill could be found for morning coffee with the A&W crowd. Always quick to chat, make jokes and give a good ribbing to all. He was well-known and well- loved for his friendly spunky personality. You can almost picture him smiling at you now.



Celebration of life will be held in High Prairie at a later date to be determined.



A daughter’s biggest nightmare is losing her dad. I have lost mine. And I am in such pain that no one can feel. I miss you, dad!



