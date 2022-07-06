Obituary – Yolande A. Beaudoin

Yolande Beaudoin

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Yolande Aurea Beaudoin, a long-time resident of Falher, Alta.

Yolande was born on Jan. 22, 1936 in Girouxville, Alta., and passed away in Peace River, Alta. On Jan. 24, 2022 at the age of 86 years.

Prior to her working in housekeeping at the McLennan Hospital, Yolande worked in the restaurant business for many years. After her retirement from the McLennan Hospital, and her desire to keep busy, she volunteered her time to support the auxiliary centre in McLennan.

Yolande had a love of gardening that was evident in her large vegetable gardens and raspberry patches. Even though she always gifted her daughters with vegetables or berries that she had grown, she always had enough to preserve and enjoy over the winter months.

Yolande was an avid curling fan and preferred watching the curling bonspiels on TV, so that she could record them and watch them again and again on those long cold winter days when there wasn’t much else to do.

Her sense of adventure took her to many countries around the world and across Canada, where she experienced many different cultures and made friends easily wherever she went.

Yolande would always greet people with a warm “Hello!” and a smile, whether she knew them or not. Those who knew her and loved her will remember her for her kindness and compassion for others.

Yolande is predeceased by: her husband, Richard Beaudoin; her parents, Jean-Baptiste and Hélène Guindon; her sisters, Pauline Block [Ewald] and Georgette Poirier [Henri]; and her brothers, George

Guindon and Ernest Guindon [Marie-Paule].

She is survived and lovingly remembered by: her daughters, Rose Garon, Pauline Bull [Chuck] and Suzanne Lamoureux [Louis]; seven grandchildren, nine great-grand-children; her sisters, Thérèse Bourassa and Jeanne Cross; and her brother, Alfred Guindon.

Family and friends are invited to attend Yolande’s funeral service on July 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Girouxville, Alta.

A reception will follow at the Club Etoile in Girouxville.