Obituary – Zea Fisher (nee Côté)

Zea Fisher

With sadness in our hearts, we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother, and sister, Zea Fisher, at the age of 97 years.

Zea lived her life to the fullest, as there was never a dull moment while you were with her. One of the biggest blisses of Zea’s life was square dancing. She loved to be on her toes and would never miss a beat. It was difficult to get her off the dance floor.

Travelling with her family and discovering what the world had to offer brought great joy into her life. She was blessed with the opportunity to go on many trips with her family such as many cruises and making her way all around Europe while visiting over 20 different countries. There are special memories that will be treasured for a lifetime.

Zea was a wonderful mother. She loved her family deeply and always ensured that they were taken care of. We have great comfort and peace knowing she has met the Lord and is resting in eternal glory.

Zea will be forever loved and remembered by her children: Hank (Cindy) Fisher, Cecilia (Andre) Girard; and Garry Fisher (Anita Thim); grandchildren Jason, Shawn, Grant, Michelle, Stephanie and Nathaniel as well as siblings Remi Côté, Joanna (Ernie) Sehn and Lou (Sylvia) Côté.

Zea has now been rejoined with her husband, Harry Fisher, as well as brothers Josepha Côté, Donat Côté, and Abraham Côté.

A funeral Mass was held Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with interment to follow at the Whitecourt Cemetery.

If friends and family so desire, memorial contributions may be directed to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.affinityfuneralservice.ca