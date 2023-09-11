Obrigewitch named top Peace River School Division bus driver

Peace River School Division presented bus driver Karen Obrigewitch with the 2023 Peace River School Division Transportation Award of Excellence. Left-right are Supt. Adam Murray, Obrigewitch and transportation manager Merlin Lee.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River School Division honoured Karen Obrigewitch as its top bus driver for the 2022-23 school year.

She was presented the 2023 Peace River School Division Transportation Award of Excellence on Aug. 30 at the Mile Zero Regional Multiplex in Grimshaw, says at PRSD news release Aug. 30.

Obrigewitch previously won the award in 2019.

The award is unique to PRSD and celebrates the dedication and commitment of transportation staff.

Eligible staff for the award include bus drivers, mechanics and office staff.

Obrigewitch was lauded by several people as the transportation department invited citizens to comment on who they felt was the most deserving of three nominations. Some comments included:

“She is the most compassionate and caring bus driver.”

“Karen always has a smile on her face during pick-up and drop-offs, toots the bus horn and gives a friendly wave.”

“(She) hands out treats and she does not forget to have extras for siblings.”

“She keeps her (students’) parents well-informed of issues and is always on time.”

“She helps new drivers with issues they may be facing.”

Obrigewitch currently manages a school bus route in the Fairview area (Route 82) but began her career in 2000 with Route 55, also in the Fairview area.

She began as a substitute driver in October 2000 before she became a regular driver in 2002.

After 20 years of regularly driving Route 55, she moved to Route 82 in January 2022.

Other nominees for the award were Peace River bus driver Dustin Dube and Fairview bus driver Debbie Morrison.