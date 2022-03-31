Obstetrics, chemo top wish list

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Services to deliver babies at the High Prairie Health Complex is at the top of the list of priorities for Big Lakes County to lobby government for more local services.

At its regular meeting March 23, council added obstetrics as the top item in their briefing document to the Alberta government.

Cancer treatment and chemotherapy is second on the list followed by a helipad at the hospital.

The three items were recommended in order of priority by the inter-municipal committee of Big Lakes and the Town of High Prairie at its meeting March 4.

CAO Jordan Panasiuk says both municipalities know it’s vital to work together to present a strong message.

“It’s important to have the same priorities as the town and that can give us a leg up when we lobby government,” Panasiuk says.

The obstetrics program at the hospital initially opened in 2019. NDP health minister Sarah Hoffman and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee made the announcement at a news conference Feb. 6 in the hospital. Since then, Alberta Health Services has struggled to recruit qualified staff to High Prairie to provide the service.

Chemotherapy has been a high priority in the community for many years. Longtime health- care advocate George Keay urged High Prairie town council at its regular meeting Aug. 10, 2021 to lobby the government to add chemotherapy services to High Prairie.

Keay was responding to news a group in Slave Lake was pushing government to get chemotherapy in the community 115 km east of High Prairie. At the time, council made no decision.

Big Lakes Reeve Robert Nygaard and High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk were reminded about chemotherapy at the grand opening of the renal dialysis clinic in High Prairie on Feb. 16, 2022. They were urged to form a committee to lobby the government for a cancer treatment clinic and obstetrics by Barry Sharkawi, one of many people who lobbied the government for dialysis.

Local government leaders in the High Prairie region have lobbied AHS and the provincial government to build a helipad at the hospital, long before the new health complex opened in April 2017.

Big Lakes council learned at its meeting July 21, 2021 that AHS will not support building a helipad at the High Prairie hospital because it does meet AHS criteria to locate a helipad at the local hospital.

Before the top three were updated, hospital privileges for physicians was third, behind dialysis as the top priority and a helipad third. Chemo- therapy was fourth.

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk agrees all four are priorities.

“These are key things we need for our community,” Zabolotniuk says.

“Doctors is always an issue.”

Nygaard suggests Alberta Health Services take a lead role to recruit physicians.

“I think we should let AHS do their thing to hire doctors,” Nygaard says.

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth wants to see a stronger partnership.

“We need to find ways AHS can work with us,” Airth says.

Panasiuk notes that recruitment will be on the agenda at the next inter-municipal committee meeting.

The committee will have a presentation by the Rural Health Professionals Action Plan [RHPAP] to help rural communities attract and retain health professionals. It was formerly known as the Rural Physician Action Plan.

Panasiuk belives the RHPAP presentation will give the committee a better understanding of how municipalities can advocate to recruit.