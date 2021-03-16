Off-duty officer reports impaired driver

H.P. court docket

March 8, 2021

Judge C.K.W. Thietke

A man from Whitefish will be digging deeper into his pockets to pay for drunk driving.

Michael Rene Laderoute, 63, was fined $1,500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $500, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content over 80 mg after appearing in High Prairie provincial court March 8.

Laderoute was stopped by High Prairie RCMP after an off-duty officer reported a vehicle driving slowly and into oncoming traffic Dec. 2, 2020 in High Prairie, says Sheen Kachroo, Crown student-at-law.

Laderoute recorded a breath sample of 130 mg shortly after he was stopped by police at 1:45 a.m., she added.

“It’s an early guilty plea,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court as Laderoute pleaded guilty on his first appearance in court.

“He quit drinking a long time ago and then started again just before he was stopped by police.”

He also quit drinking since the incident Jong added.

Laderoute was also suspended from driving for one year.



* * * * * * *



Georgette C. Thunder, 35, of Atikameg, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle with blood-alcohol content over 80 mg, flight from police, and driving a vehicle without insurance.

However, Judge C.K.W. Thietke did not agree to a joint submission for sentencing from defence lawyer Harry Jong and Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at- law.

Judge Thietke put the matter over for sentencing to July 12 and ordered a pre-sentence reportt, and a Gladue report, to consider her Indigenous background and factors.

The judge felt the joint submission for sentence as presented was not strong enough for the charges he considers serious.

Thunder recorded a breath sample of 150 mg after she was stopped by High Prairie RCMP in Atikameg on June 14, 2020 around 5:30 a.m., Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo said.

Police were responding to a report of a vehicle travelling erratically.

“The vehicle was swerving and travelled up to 90 km/hr on a gravel road,” Kachroo said.

Thunder did not immediately stop when police activated lights and sirens.

The officer observed the driver moving around and reaching for something, the Crown added.

Police also ordered Thunder to drop the can of bearspray she was holding in her hand.



* * * * * * *



Petrina Lynn Campiou, 43, of Driftpile, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failing to appear in court.

Court heard she was found in possession of codeine when she was stopped April 25, 2018 in Driftpile by Lakeshore Regional Police Service, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy said.

She admitted she had seven Tylenol pills, the Crown added.

However, when details were read in court March 8, lawyer Harry Jong said she had the pills for medical purposes.

“She is supposed to keep the pills in the prescription container, but the pills were in her pocket, not in the container,” Jong told court.

However, McCoy argued he was unaware at the time the prescription medication must be kept in the prescription bottle to be legal drugs under the Controlled Dangerous Substances [CDS] Act.

McCoy asked to have the matter put over to March 29 to research the law on the issue, which he was granted.

Campiou did not appear for three docket days.

“She says she didn’t have transportation from Edmonton,” Jong said.



* * * * * * *



Devon Dyson Laboucan was scheduled to be sentenced March 8 after pleading guilty to eight charges in High Prairie court March 1.

Judge C.K.W. Thietke ordered the continuation of sentencing to March 15 to allow the accused to be present for sentencing.

Laboucan was not allowed to appear from the Peace River Correctional Centre where he is in quarantine for COVID-19 until March 12.

Laboucan pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and one count each of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, death threats, unlawful confinement, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to appear in court.