Off-highway vehicle accident claims life of East Prairie man

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An East Prairie man has passed away after an off-highway vehicle accident July 18.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says High Prairie RCMP were dispatched to a single off-highway vehicle rollover in the area of Township Road 795 and Range Road 121a near Gift Lake Metis Settlement.

“When High Prairie RCMP arrived, Whitefish First Nations Emergency Medical Services and Gift Lake Metis Settlement Fire Services were on scene providing first aid to a 61-year-old male, from East Prairie Metis Settlement, that had been injured as a result of the off-highway vehicle rollover,” she says.

“Despite their efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.”

High Prairie RCMP, along with the assistance of the RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate the cause of the fatality.

The name of the deceased will not be released.