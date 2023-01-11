Off the rails!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several cars of a freight train jumped the CN tracks at High Prairie, AB that has blocked a railway crossing on Highway 749 on Jan. 11, 2023.

The incident occurred around 2:25 p.m.

Three of the cars spilled loads of wheat on the north side of the tracks east of the crossing.

No other railway crossings were affected by the derailment.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

High Prairie RCMP, Town of High Prairie peace officers, High Prairie Fire Department, Alberta Transportation and railway officials responded to the scene.

Watch for more news as information is updated.