Off to Edmonton!

High Prairie Dolphin medalists and aggregate winners celebrate their results from the Peace Regional Swimming Championships Aug. 11-13 in Grande Prairie. In the front row left-right, are Mischa Deering, Finn Marko, Cealey Herr, Hattie Martinson, Emerie Graham, Jonah Hesse, Noah Meunier, Zaylee Veniot, Cohen Donnison and Nate Cox. In the middle row, left-right, are Elle MacIntosh, Brooklyn McIntyre, Pyper Martinson, Kamoule Sharkawi, Jemma Hesse, Carys Graham and Keya Willier. In the back row, left-right, are Kashton Davidson, Madina Sharkawi and Abbie Cottingham. Missing in the photo are Lexi Flett, Georgia Haas and Hudson Haas. In all, 23 Dolphins qualified for the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships held Aug. 18-20 in Edmonton.