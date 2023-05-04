Off to Spokane!

The Big Lakes Barracudas Volleyball Club U-16 boys’ team will compete in a tournament in Spokane, Washington, May 13-14. Front row, left-right, are Jed Madrilejos and Renard Nava. Standing left-right, are head coach Jordan Taylor, Nicholas Rich, Reid Oliver, Liam Lamason, Dexter Keay, Leland Potvin, Davin Greene and assistant coach Lyndon Rich. Missing in the photo is Samuel Zallum.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A boys’ youth volleyball team from High Prairie is off to Washington State for a major tournament with teams from the western parts of the USA and Canada.

The Big Lakes Barracudas Volleyball Club U-16 boys’ team will compete in the Border Smackdown Tournament in Spokane from May 13-14.

Head coach Jordan Taylor says the team was invited in February.

“Our goal is to mainly play and have fun,” Taylor says.

“Whether we win or lose, this is on opportunity to show off Big Lakes volleyball and represent our area.

“If we have fun and be competitive, then we will achieve our goal.”

All players on the team are from High Prairie.

“The players are super-excited and so are we as coaches and parents,” Taylor says.

The club also has players that come from McLennan, Falher, Peace River and other neighbouring communities.

“I know the club is in its second season, however, these boys have been playing together for years in junior high,” Taylor says.

“They know each other well and play well together and boost each other up.”

He says that give the team added potential.

We feel this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of our players and we have a special group of young men that we felt this is the group to travel with.

“We know that we can compete with anyone as long as we play our game.

“We have such a talented group of players that we know how they can play and we always know they can be a major force on any given day.”

More than 20 teams have registered for the U-16 boys’ side which has a limit of 32 teams.

The team continues to prepare for the tough competition.

“We have been trying to reinforce the basics as we have a very fundamentally sound team,” Taylor says.

“It’s just been reminding them of that and building on it.”

Players and parents have been working hard to raise funds and appreciates response from the community.

“We thank the community for supporting our fundraising,” Taylor says.

“The response has been amazing and we not be able to attend the tournament without the support.”

He specially thanks Jenna Jackson who has done so much work to organize fundraising.

Anyone children and youth interested in playing next season, reach the club on facebook or e-mail to biglakesvolleyballclub@gmail.com.