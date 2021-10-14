On the ‘firing’ line! October 14, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie fire- fighter Edwina Ayles shows the potential danger of pouring water on a fire in a pot at a demonstration Oct. 6 at Freson Bros. The fire department featured demonstrations and provided information from 5-7 p.m. A few lucky people even received smoke alarms as gifts. And by the way, put a lid on a pot on fire atop a stove to extinguish the flames. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Prospectors strike gold in first wins Renegades roll to easy win over Titans Red Wings raise championship banner Never too early to plan for Christmas charity