On the ‘firing’ line!

High Prairie fire- fighter Edwina Ayles shows the potential danger of pouring water on a fire in a pot at a demonstration Oct. 6 at Freson Bros. The fire department featured demonstrations and provided information from 5-7 p.m. A few lucky people even received smoke alarms as gifts. And by the way, put a lid on a pot on fire atop a stove to extinguish the flames.

