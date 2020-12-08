Onus may be on councillors at future meetings

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A letter of support from Moms Stop the Harm was not only refused by High Prairie town council at its Nov. 24 meeting, but prompted them to examine a new way to deal with similar requests.



Moms Stop the Harm asked council to ask the federal government “to do the right thing and declare the overdose crisis a national public emergency” and “work with the provinces to develop a plan to end the overdose crisis.”



CAO Rod Risling told council it takes time to investigate the validity of organizations’ requests that don’t operate locally. In short, administration does not have the time to investigate and provide a “solid recommendation” to council.



Risling suggested if the request did not come locally, don’t bring it forward.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse replied all Moms Stop the Harm’s letter said was “to do more.”



Suggestions would have been nice, she added.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk added most of the requests they receive are good causes, but how much time does council want to spend on each matter.



Council refused to endorse the request with Councillor Brian Gilroy opposed.



Council then passed a second motion to forward future letter of requests to the policy review committee for future examination. Panasiuk and Councillor Arlen Quartly opposed.