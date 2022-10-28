Opening soon! October 28, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Tim Hortons store in High Prairie’s east end will likely open in the next few weeks. Kitchen equipment has arrived and awaits installation. The opening of the store ends many years of frustration in trying to build and open the store. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You They exist to help build better families Loewen appointed to Smith’s cabinet Carifelle announces intention to seek UCP nomination The Page – October 26, 2022