Options touted for empty Esso lot

One of four plans for a proposed park at the empty Esso lot in High Prairie as presented to High Prairie town council on April 4, 2018.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was the news no one in High Prairie wanted to hear regarding the long-abandoned Imperial Oil Esso lot in High Prairie.

“The bottom line is no plans for remediation any time soon,” High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk told council before its budget meeting Jan. 11.

“We’re not on the list.”

Panasiuk met by phone with Imperial Oil’s Catherine Teasdale and Regan Dahmer, as well as reps from Alberta Environment.

Panasiuk pitched other ideas to Esso previously discussed by council One was a possible park.

“We’re willing to do that,” Panasiuk said the Esso reps replied.

“They said they would entertain a park or a parking lot,” he added.

Esso has allowed skateboard parks on other sites but the point is moot in High Prairie because the Q Skate Plaza is already built.

Council heard contamination has spread off the lot.

“The northeast part is really bad and it’s spread under the highway,” said Panasiuk.

The problem is, although Esso is still responsible, there are not regulations forcing them to clean the site.

“What’s the next step?” asked Councillor Sacha Martens.

“They were OK with a parking lot,” replied Panasiuk.

The news was seen as a positive step by council after years of inaction regarding the site.

“We got somewhere,” said Martens.

The Esso gas station was demolished over 20 years ago on May 16, 2001 and has since been abandoned although periodic testing has occurred to monitor contamination. Council has spent money on plans for a proposed park and countless meeting over the years in an effort to find a solution.