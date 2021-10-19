Orange Shirt Day marked in students’ art October 19, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Terelle Supernault, an Art 10 student in Grade 11, creates interest, simplicity and appropriateness skillfully in this felt marker logo.Here’s a student that knows the art of silhouette! Kierra Supernault, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, creates an unforgettable logo using felt marker.Alna Dippenaar, a Grade 10 Photography student, proves she knows logos should be simple and interesting in her pencil and marker logo.Joseph Gill, an Art 10 photography student, used felt markers and some bold symbolism to deliver the very important message that “Every Child Matters”.Ally Shaw, a Grade 10 Photography student, gave the task of delivering the message that “Every Child Matters” to a pencil drawn bird wearing an orange scarf.Misty Anderson, a Grade 11 student, gave the familiar handprint symbol an original touch in her Art 20 logo assignment using paint and felt marker. Very wel done!Jayla Willier poured her heart and soul into a drawing to convince the world that “Every Child Matters”. Clearly, this Art 10 student in Grade 10 student succeeded.Seanna Cardinal, an Art 10 student in Grade 10 at Pratt, used two-point perspective to create a letter “E” as never been seen before in this pencil crayon drawing.Santana Bigstone, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, found a million ways to create a valid art form using just line and all its possible variations in this felt marker drawing.High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art and Photography students were not only busy accomplishing fine arts objectives but they were challenged to produce logos. The pieces were entered in the High Prairie School Division logo contest for Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30. The winning logo will be featured on next year’s divisional T-shirt. Artwork and photography from Pratt school has been featured in the South Peace News during the COVID-19 pandemic during the school year since May 6, 2020. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Red dress serves as symbol Smoky area businesses persevering Boost in business, say High Prairie merchants Pioneers fall just short in Fort Mac