Organizers hope benefit dance will attract 250

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

A dance that people will be sure to remember is taking place this weekend in support of Smoky River Transportation, and organizers are hoping to attract a big crowd.

Event organizer Darlene Dube says the group is hoping to attract at least 250 people to the dance this weekend.

“So far, we have sold probably about 20 tickets, and we are also selling at the door,” says Dube. “People should attend because this is a needed service in our area.”

The dance is being held on Sept. 8, starting at 8 pm at the Centre Chevaliers on Main Street Falher. All proceeds from the dance will go straight to the transportation program to ensure people have this service in the region.

“We have an aging population that will perhaps no longer drive,” says Dube. “This service offers them the opportunity to go to other medical appointments, specific testing that cannot be done in the region, and so much more.”

Entertainment at the dance will be provided by Diamond Highway, a group that performs greatest hits from classic rock and country performers.

“We offer transportation for people to get groceries, to attend events, to go for hair appointments,” says Dube. “Our region covers the Municipal District of Smoky River area, where there are no transportation services except for the Smoky River Transportation Program.”

Dube says the bus can carry up to 20 people and they also have a van for smaller scale transportation.

“This allows a greater amount of people to access services within the region and out of the region,” she says. “This program allows for people to be included in our community events that they normally couldn’t based on their circumstances and needs. Our transportation services offer an affordable price for less fortunate and seniors to get around easily.”

Dube says the program is vital to the well-being of residents because it helps them attain basic needs that they cannot acquire on their own. The regional municipal governments are in support of this program to help people in their communities have access to transportation, recognizing that the rural area needs to have a program like this to help people as they age.

“Since COVID, Smoky River Transportation has not held an event, and we thought perhaps a dance a good time to get out,” says Dube. “We have held events in the past for the program and we wanted to try something different this year. Our hope is for people to enjoy and have some fun and each other while supporting a great cause.”

There will also be a silent auction during the event, with four tickets up for grabs to the Gala being held in support of the Centre Chevaliers. Dube urges people to come out to support their community program and take the opportunity to reignite friendships with other people from the region.

Tickets for the event are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Smoky River Family and Community Support Services are facilitating the sale of tickets, so if you’re interested in purchasing tickets, please phone their office at (780) 837-2220