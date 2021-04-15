Our voice must be heard, mayor proposes

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Despite rumours that the physio department at the High Prairie Health Complex is not closing, High Prairie town council may decide it still wants its voice heard.



South Peace News reported in its April 7 issue the rumours were not true, verified by Deb Guerette, Alberta Health Services director of clinical operations for the area including High Prairie.



Mayor Brian Panasuik also reached out to AHS North Zone chief zone officer, Greg Cummings, who promised him if any changes were made he would let Panasiuk now.



Panasiuk asked council at its April 13 meeting [too late for press] if council wanted to write Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, and Peace River MLA Dan Williams, about the potential reduction in physio services.



Panasiuk wants to make sure government knows about council’s concerns.



An update will be published next week.