Outdoor Cinema coming to Peace River Aug. 9

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Town of Peace River and Northern Sunrise County are proud to present this year’s Fresh Air Cinema.

As a throwback to the days of Drive-In movies, the two municipalities started hosting an outdoor movie each year to give families something to do at no charge. This year’s Fresh Air Cinema is going to be held Aug. 9, starting at 6:30 p.m.

“The reason we start at 6:30 p.m. is to make it more family-friendly,” says Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services director Amber Houle.

“Many people question us with concerns about the sun shining on the screen, but the type of screen we use allows for clear viewing even when the sun is bright.”

Houle says the organization team has chosen Kung Fu Panda 4 as the movie this year. Kung Fu Panda 4 is an animated martial arts comedy film produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures.

“It’s a very well-done movie and great for the whole family,” says Houle.

“We’re excited to host it at the Glenmary Track the year, which should attract a lot more people because of its location,” she adds.

The movie is about a Panda named Po who is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. As a result of his appointment, he needs to find a new Dragon Warrior, all while a sorceress plans to resummon the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

The movie will be suitable for all children and their guardians and parents will enjoy it, too.

“We are still trying to secure food vendors for the evening, so anyone who is interested in coming can call Northern Sunrise County,” says Houle.

“It’s free for them to park their truck on site and we welcome all food vendors.”

Houle does let potential food vendors know that there is no power on site, so they will have to bring their own generators.

Organizers are anticipating approximately 300 people will be in attendance and they say it is a great way to be entertained while visiting with neighbours. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Houle notes if families plan on bringing their pets that they have to be on leash.

If you would like more information, or would like to attend as a food vendor, please phone Houle at (780) 625-3287.