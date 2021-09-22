Outlaws ambushed by Norsemen

High Prairie Outlaw player Dreaden Richards [No. 18] runs up the sidelines against the Grande Prairie Norsemen in action Sept. 11.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws opened the 2021 bantam football season after the 2020 season was cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions.

The Grande Prairie Norsemen conquered the hometown Outlaws 54-12 on Sept. 11 in Mighty Peace Bantam Football League action.

“For most players, that was their first football game they ever played,” head coach Tom Duchesneau says.

“The speed and intensity of the game was a big eye opener for most players. “

Outlaw player Keanu Vance scored a touchdown on a 60-yard run to narrow the deficit to 14-6 with 3:15 left in the first quarter.

Trailing 32-6 at halftime, the Outlaws scored a touchdown with in the third quarter when Dreaden Richards ran 30 yards to make it 32-12 for Grande Prairie.

Duchesneau is optimistic about the season.

“There were many positives that we were able to take away from the game.

“Both our quarterbacks Ryker Amyotte and Mariah Patenaude- Peterson had some great passes during the game and it is something that we are working to capitalize on in future games.”

The bantam league is now playing nine-player football which allows for more open field for running plays, he says.

“Other teams in the league had a chance to participate in nine-player football starting last season, but I am confident that with the group of players we have we will have some great success this season,” Duches- neau says.

After hosting the Grande Prairie Broncos on Sept. 18, the Outlaws travel to Wembley to face the Bulldogs on Sept. 25.