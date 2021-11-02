Outlaws have hope for next season

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The visiting High Prairie Outlaws fell to the Sexsmith Shamrocks 57-6 Oct. 23 to end their Peace River Bantam Football League season.

Henry Hudson scored a touchdown on a kick return with seven minutes left in the first quarter to narrow the Sexsmith lead to 14-6.

He had another big play when he stripped the ball away from a Shamrock player for a turnover.

Sexsmith led 27-6 after the first quarter, 49-6 at halftime and 56-6 after three quarters.

Outlaws’ coach Cody Herr says the Outlaws had other bright spots against a tough team.

“The Outlaws put in a valiant effort against Sexsmith with some completed passing plays for first downs, some good running plays, some great stops and tackles from the defence,” Herr says.

“The Shamrocks were a hard-working fast-running difficult team to stop with great game play on both sides of the ball.”

High Prairie lost 57-32 to the host Grande Prairie Raiders on Oct. 16.

Looking for their first win of the season, the Outlaws scored five touchdowns while the Raiders rolled up eight majors.

Herr says the game was a competitive battle.

“It was an exciting game to watch with many back-and-forth ball exchanges and scoring for both teams,” Herr says.

High Prairie jumped out to an early lead on a touchdown when Lestat Masyk scored a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Mariah Patenaude Peterson with 7:51 left in the first quarter.

Aiden Caron and Dreaden Richards each punched the ball in for touchdowns for the Outlaws.

Finishing the season winless in six games and out of the playoffs, the Outlaws are optimistic about next season.

“This was certainly a rebuilding year in developing many new players on the Outlaw team,” Herr says.

“We got many good comments from other teams on the skill, athleticism, sportsmanship, and work ethic of our team.”

He says the outlook for is good.

“High Prairie football is alive and looks to be on course to be bigger and better in the future,” Herr says.

The Outlaws will graduate 14 Grade 9 players to the Renegades for next season, to ensure survival of high school football in High Prairie, he says.