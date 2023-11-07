Outlaws hope to tame Bulldogs

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws have qualified for the playoffs in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.

High Prairie was scheduled to play the Wembley Bulldogs in the opening round Oct. 27 in Grande Prairie.

Entering the playoffs, the Outlaws finished the regular season with a record 0-4-1. While the tie was for a game not played because of health concerns due to wildfire smoke, one loss came when the Outlaws were forced to forfeit because too many players were injured or ill and could not field a minimal number of players.

The Outlaws lost 40-9 to the Raiders in Grande Prairie on Oct. 21 to close out the regular season.

Grande Prairie controlled the game and led 34-0 at halftime.

But the Outlaws bounced back, coach Cody Herr says.

“The Outlaws regrouped at halftime,” Herr says.

Connor Crystal scored a touchdown followed by a two-point conversion by Trenton Wait-Radstaak.

Tyson Prince-Ladouceur added a single point with a deep punt that bounced and rolled through the end zone.

The Outlaws had penalty trouble through most of the game, one which negated a touchdown by Rylan Roberts.

Players gave it all to keep the scores respectable.

“The offence had a fairly strong game,” Herr says.

“The passing game had a number of balls slip through the fingertips of the receivers.

“The defence had a very strong game and made a number of stops, forcing turnovers of downs.”