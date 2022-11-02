Outlaws lose but score!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws scored their first points in the final game of the season in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.

High Prairie lost 43-6 to the host Grande Prairie Norsemen on Oct. 22.

The Outlaws led 6-0 on a nice touchdown run from Nevin Herr with 10:15 left in the first quarter.

After that, the Norsemen responded with three touchdowns and led 24-6 at halftime.

Grande Prairie added three more touchdowns in the second half.

The game on the turf at CKC (Community College Campus) Field was another highlight for the Outlaws, head coach Tom Duchesneau says.

“It was a fun day for the team as most players had never played on a turf field before,” Duchesneau says.

Winless in six games in the regular season, the Outlaws did not qualify for the playoffs.

However, the coach and the Outlaws are optimistic for next season.

“We look forward to build next year,” Duchesneau says.