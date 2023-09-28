Outlaws, Prospectors smoked out

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two local teams in the Peace Country Bantam Football League had unexpected breaks in the season when games set for Sept. 16 were smoked out.

Concerns of heavy smoke in the Peace region caused by wildfires in the Northwest Territories forced league officials to call off the games for health reasons.

The High Prairie Outlaws were scheduled to visit the Wembley Bulldogs while the Peace River Prospectors were set to host the Grande Prairie Broncos.

League officials are not sure whether the games will be made up or simply dropped from the schedule.

Both teams are ready to play their next games.

The Outlaws were scheduled to host the Grande Prairie Norsemen on Sept. 23 and welcome the Grande Prairie Broncos Sept. 30.

Peace River was scheduled to visit the Sexsmith Shamrocks on Sept. 23.

Upcoming, the Prospectors are scheduled to host the Grande Prairie Norsemen on Sept. 30.