Outlaws, Renegades eager to return to play

Football players on the High Prairie Renegades and Outlaws warm up before a training season to gear up for the high school and bantam seasons.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie minor and high school football teams hit the field for the first time in two years.



Both the High Prairie Renegades’ high school team and the High Prairie Outlaws’ bantam team opened training camp Aug. 16.



“We are looking to build on the successes from the 2019 season,” says Tom Duchesneau, who is the head coach of the Renegades.



“Our goal for both teams is to get a few games in the win column.”



After the 2020 season was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, players are eager to return to game action.



The Renegades kick off the season when they host the Fort McMurray Saints at E.W. Pratt School on Sept. 3 at 4:30 p.m.



The Outlaws open their season Sept. 11 when they host the Grande Prairie Norseman at 1 p.m.



While the Renegades enter their sixth season in the Mighty Peace Football League, the Outlaws start their fifth season in the Mighty Peace Bantam Football League.



“Our registration numbers for the Outlaws are very good this year, but we have lost a few players from the high school team who have either graduated or moved from town,” says Duchesneau, who is also the president of the High Prairie and Area Football Society.



Players have been in training before camp started after the long layoff.



“We have been encouraging players to be physically active both on and off the field and to study the game and playbook,” says Duchesneau, who is also an assistant coach with the Outlaws.



Ryan Greene returns as assistant coach of the Renegades.



Cody Herr and Jeff Copeland will again coach the Outlaws as both teams recruit more players and coaches.



“We are actively recruiting more players and encourage anyone interested to come and give it a try,” Duchesneau says.



“Football is a great sport to promote team work physical and mental activity and help develop social skills.”



Equipment is provided and the cost of registration is very low, he says.



“Education is a huge focus for our football programs,” Duches- neau says.



“We work with the schools to encourage attendance and academics.



“There are many opportunities for players once they graduate from high school as universities have expressed interest in a few of our players.”



More coaches are also needed.



“We need more coaches to come and help out,” Duchesneau says.



Any interested parents or community volunteers are encouraged to help.



More information can be found on the Facebook page of High Prairie and Area Football.

High Prairie Renegades Schedule:

Fri., Sept. 3 host Fort McMurray Saints at 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 10 host Valleyview Hillside Cougars at 4:30 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 17 host Grande Prairie Warriors at 4:30 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 24 host Peace River Pioneers at 4:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 6 at Grande Prairie Peace-Wapiti Titans at 5 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 15 at Whitecourt Cats at 5 p.m.

Th., Oct. 21 at Grande Prairie St. Joseph’s Celtics at 5 p.m.

High Prairie Outlaws Schedule:

Sat., Sept. 11 host Grande Prairie Norsemen at 1 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 18 host Grande Prairie Broncos at 1 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 25 at Wembley Bulldogs at 4 p.m.

Wed., Oct 6 at Peace River Prospectors at 4:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 16 at Grande Prairie Raider at 2 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 23 at Sexsmith Shamrocks at 4 pm.