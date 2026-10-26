Over 100 enjoy annual Thanksgiving dinner

Two people enjoy turkey dinner at a Thanksgiving-themed decorated table. Left-right, Leslie Jaschke and Chelsey Rumley.

Many were thankful – and gave thanks – as the Nazarene Church of High Prairie hosted its second annual free community Thanks- giving dinner on Oct. 10.

“We had about 110 people join us for a Thanksgiving meal,” Pastor Tracy Stewart says.

“We prepared food for 80-100, with lots of extra so there was enough food for everyone.”

More than 108 people attended the event last year.

“It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves at the meal,” Stewart says.

“They stayed afterwards to talk and visit with others and the atmosphere was very friendly.

“We had some familiar, faces, friends and family that joined us.

“We also had many new people come to our community event and that was great to see.”

Stewart adds people appreciated the dinner.

“Most comments I heard were about how great the food was,” Stewart says.

“People were very thankful for the meal.”

She says serving special meals is a great way to reach out into the community and meet the needs.

“We thank everyone who came out to share Thanksgiving with us and everyone who helped us,” Stewart says.

“We love our community and we are grateful for everyone in it.”

She appreciates those who supported the event.

“Nearly everyone from our church pitched in to prepare and serve the food,” she says.

The church thanks Freson Bros. for donating turkeys for the event.

Upcoming, the church is also preparing to host its third annual free community Christmas dinner the week leading up to Christmas Day. No date has been confirmed.

The free Seniors’ Bistro hot lunch resumes Oct. 27, held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church located at 4900 – 59 Ave.

The Nazarene Church also hosts the next Community Gospel Sing on Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three adults get ready to eat a hearty Thanksgiving dinner. Left-right, are Kenny Richards, Cheryl King and Dan Helmers.