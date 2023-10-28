Over 1,300 attend final Halloween Flashlight Night

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Over 1,300 people attended the popular Halloween Flashlight Night at EC Bar Ranch southeast of High Prairie Oct. 21.

Sadly, it will be the last one as owners Lyndon and Densie Drefs have decided to close.

“Time constraints,” says Lyndon regarding the decision.

The couple also farm and operate Flaman Rentals putting their time at a premium. It takes a tremendous amount of work and time to operate EC Bar Ranch and especially set up Halloween Flashlight Night.

EC Bar Ranch started the corn maze in 2011 and the haunted bale maze in 2015. The popular attractions came to the forefront on Halloween Flashlight Night each year, which regularly drew over 1,000 people.

“This year, we had 1,316 people,” says Lyndon.

“The weather was decent and everyone seemed to enjoyed it.”

Lineups to get inside the haunted bale maze were reported to be up to 90 minutes. People enjoyed being spooked by the many displays inside.