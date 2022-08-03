Over 1,900 prizes worth $3.6 million

The Alberta Cancer Foundation announced July 21 the 2022 lineup of prizes in the annual Cash and Cars Lottery, which includes 1,924 exciting prizes worth over $3.6 million.

Proceeds from the annual lottery will go to support the 17 cancer centres across Alberta, helping cancer patients and their families from the time of diagnosis through to survivorship, with enhanced care programs and contributions to cancer research and detection.

For over two decades, the annual lottery has provided Albertans affected by cancer, along with their families and friends, a chance to come together and show support for cancer patients, as well as raise funds for the effort to find a cure. The lottery’s impact has been felt by brain cancer survivor Scott Gammer, who was first diagnosed in 2014 but remained positive, in part due to the support he received from Alberta Cancer Foundation donors.

“Before the cancer diagnosis,” Gammer says, “I was working all the time and not really noticing the stars, sunsets, sunrises and beautiful things all around me, including my kids, my wife, and trying to make memories with them. I know my longevity has been impacted, but I’ll tell you, the impact that it has made on my life has been way more valuable than if I had never got cancer.”

Today, Gammer is an active volunteer at the Cross Cancer Institute, sharing his story of survival and how the Alberta Cancer Foundation helped create more moments for him and his family.

With tickets starting at $100 each, two for $150, six for $275 or 18 for $450, a total of 149,600 tickets will be sold, including an array of phenomenal prizes such as:

Grand Prize Package #1 is valued at more than $1.3 million and includes an elegant, modern west coast-inspired home in Calgary built by Truman homes that features 3,202 square feet of fully furnished living space, including three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and $20,000 cash;

Grand Prize Package #2 is a fully furnished modern farmhouse-style home in Edmonton built by Kimberley, valued at more than $1.1 million. The 3,406 square foot home has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and includes $20,000 cash;

The Early Bird Prize Package is the winner’s choice of a fully furnished condo in Maple, valued at $418,000 or $350,000 cash. Final ticket sales deadline for early bird tickets is Sept. 15 and the draw is Sept. 29;

The Cash and Cars 50/50 Lottery jackpot is back – bigger than ever – with the winner taking home up to $3,487,500 in cash. The jackpot continues to grow with every ticket sold. Tickets are 10 each, five for $25, 15 for $50, 30 for $75, or 50 for $100. A total of 3,145,000 tickets will be sold;

The Win Daily Lottery features cash prizes drawn every day in November for a total of $345,000 to win. Tickets are $20 each, five for $35, 15 for $50, 30 for $75 or 50 for $100. A total of 462,950 tickets will be sold.

Other prizes include six fabulous vacations for two; 67 cash prizes ranging from $100 to $10,000, amazing vehicles, home electronics, fitness equipment, jewelry, recreational prizes and more.

“There’s a big reason why the Cash and Cars lottery has become so highly anticipated each year,” says Wendy Beauchesne, CAO, Alberta Cancer Foundation.

“It’s because Albertans across the province look forward to lending their support to this worthy cause and the 17 cancer centres on three Treaty Territories, six, seven and eight. We are excited to launch the 2022 edition, look forward to congratulating all our winners, and most importantly, lending support to Alberta cancer patients.”

For individuals looking to participate, tickets can be purchased by phone toll-free at [1-877] 783-7403, online at cashandcarslottery.ca or by mail at Cash and Cars Lottery 2022, P.O. Box 340, Station M, Calgary, AB, T2P 2H9.

All draws will be conducted using a Random Number Generation system.

Ticket buyers are eligible for all draws provided they have purchased their tickets by the applicable cutoff dates. Final ticket sales deadline is midnight, Oct. 6, 2022. Final draw will be held Oct. 18.