Owens celebrating 20 years as High Prairie A&W owner

On Sept. 28, 2013 High Prairie A&W celebrated 10 years with Louise Owens as owner. Ready to cut the cake with Owens are a few staff members. Left-right are Anna Aliling, Cynthia Pichay, Winnie Dominguez, Owens, the Root Bear, Antonette Maglinao, Clarissa Wong, Jeffrey Gacuya and Joseph Wong.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie A&W is ready to celebrate and they are inviting everyone to help them mark their latest milestone!

Louise Owens is marking the 20th anniversary of her taking ownership of the restaurant on Sept. 13.

“We’ll have cake, prizes and giveaways to thank our customers for support over the 20 years,” says Owens, who assumed ownership officially on Sept. 3, 2003.

Besides thanking customers for their loyal support, Owens says a similar celebration 10 years ago was very successful so she thought she’d do it again.

“High Prairie has been really supportive and been a great place,” says Owens. “I like it here. I have great customers.”

Ownership of the restaurant has been a success, says Owens, not only because of the customers but because of her “dedicated, conscientious and wonderful” staff.

“They are hard-working and reliable,” she says.

To thank staff for their efforts, she holds a Christmas party and summer barbecue each year.

The Sept. 13 celebration is only one way Owens thanks the community. She believes it is important to give back so she is a regular sponsor of High Prairie Light-Up, the Elks Pro Rodeo, the High Prairie Golf Course, High Prairie Curling Club, schools and more.

“You want these events to succeed,” says Owens, recognizing their importance.

“It’s important to have these events in the community for everyone to enjoy. It makes for a more vibrant and healthy community.”

Randy Anderson and Dwayne Taylor opened High Prairie A&W on Oct. 20, 1997 and celebrated its grand opening Feb. 28, 1998.

A&W is open each day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.