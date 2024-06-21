Owner applies to redistrict mill site

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has taken initial steps to redistrict land in Enilda to agricultural from residential.

At its regular meeting June 12, council gave first reading to draft amended land-use Bylaw 13-2024 to redistrict part of NW 18-74-15-W5 south of the railway to agricultural district from hamlet residential district.

Property owner Donald Bissell filed an application to redistrict the land, Pat Olansky, director of community services and planning, told council.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 10 in the council chambers at 1 p.m.

The parcel is the site of an old lumber mill that has not been in operation for many years.

Olansky says the applicant is planning to rent the pasture and keep the remaining land of about 24 acres as hamlet industrial.

“He indicated the pasture area is already fenced,” Olansky said.

The general purpose of the hamlet residential district is to accommodate opportunities for workshop, light industrial and manufacturing development within hamlets, which do not cause any nuisance or danger to surrounding hamlet development.

The residential land use does not allow for extensive agricultural uses