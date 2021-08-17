Parade features “Cowboy Christmas in August”

Jerry Davis holds the flag at the front of the Swan River First Nation (SRFN) float in the parade. To his left is April Giroux and to his right is Esther Giroux. The float included drummers and singers and was followed by a group of dancers and many more members in orange shirts. Swan River had three entries. Swan River dancers won the children’s bicycle/walk category and Swan River Every Child Matters placed second. Swan River was second for organizations.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Everyone loves a parade.



“Cowboy Christmas in August” was the theme of the Spruce Point Rodeo Parade on Aug. 7 in Kinuso.



Plenty of entries thrilled the crowd that lined the streets downtown.



Parade organizer Roberta Hunt says the parade attracted a large crowd and many entries as everybody in the parade got a prize.



Prizes were given to the top entries in several categories.



Madyson Englebret- son won horse youth.



Ed Bowers won for best horse adult.



Joe Sound won top prize for antique vehicles.



Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society won for best organization.



Kinuso Ag Foods was awarded top local business,



Swan River First Nation dancers won the prize for top children’s bicycle and walk.



The Reade family won the family category.



Here’s a rundown of results from the Kinuso parade.

-Children’s Bicycles and Walk:

1.Swan River First Nation.

2.Every Child Matters.

3.Hayden Sloan, Logan Sloan and Jaxon Twin.

-Horse Youth:

1.Madyson Englebretson.

2.Arial Isadore.

3.McKenna Williams and Madison Martinoff.

-Horse Adult:

1.Ed Bowers.

2.Sword.

-Family:

1.Reade Family.

-Antique Vehicles:

1.Joe Sound.

2.Ken Killeen.

3.J.C. Sheldon.

4.Ken Killeen.

-Organizations:

1.Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society.

2.Swan River First Nation.

3.Kinosayo Museum.

-Local Business:

1.Kinuso Ag Foods.

2.Kinuso Mercantile.

3.Howard’s Swan Valley Service.

4.Gallagher Services.

5.ATCO