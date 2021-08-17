Parade features “Cowboy Christmas in August”

· by · 0
Jerry Davis holds the flag at the front of the Swan River First Nation (SRFN) float in the parade. To his left is April Giroux and to his right is Esther Giroux. The float included drummers and singers and was followed by a group of dancers and many more members in orange shirts. Swan River had three entries. Swan River dancers won the children’s bicycle/walk category and Swan River Every Child Matters placed second. Swan River was second for organizations.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

Everyone loves a parade.

“Cowboy Christmas in August” was the theme of the Spruce Point Rodeo Parade on Aug. 7 in Kinuso.

Plenty of entries thrilled the crowd that lined the streets downtown.

Parade organizer Roberta Hunt says the parade attracted a large crowd and many entries as everybody in the parade got a prize.

Prizes were given to the top entries in several categories.

Madyson Englebret- son won horse youth.

Ed Bowers won for best horse adult.

Joe Sound won top prize for antique vehicles.

Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society won for best organization.

Kinuso Ag Foods was awarded top local business,

Swan River First Nation dancers won the prize for top children’s bicycle and walk.

The Reade family won the family category.

Here’s a rundown of results from the Kinuso parade.

-Children’s Bicycles and Walk:
1.Swan River First Nation.
2.Every Child Matters.
3.Hayden Sloan, Logan Sloan and Jaxon Twin.

-Horse Youth:
1.Madyson Englebretson.
2.Arial Isadore.
3.McKenna Williams and Madison Martinoff.

-Horse Adult:
1.Ed Bowers.
2.Sword.

-Family:
1.Reade Family.

-Antique Vehicles:
1.Joe Sound.
2.Ken Killeen.
3.J.C. Sheldon.
4.Ken Killeen.

-Organizations:
1.Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society.
2.Swan River First Nation.
3.Kinosayo Museum.

-Local Business:
1.Kinuso Ag Foods.
2.Kinuso Mercantile.
3.Howard’s Swan Valley Service.
4.Gallagher Services.
5.ATCO

  • Kinuso AG Foods float is driven by Chris Tamayo in the Spruce Point Rodeo Parade on Aug. 7 in downtown Kinuso. This float won the local business category.
  • Kinuso Mercantile float features Angie Saitz of the sales department riding the bull. Kinuso Mercantile finished second in the local business category.
  • Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, left, riding his high-stepping palomino horse, was having fun tossing candy to children in the Spruce Point Rodeo Parade. Behind him are Ed Bowers, right, holding the Alberta flag, and High Prairie School Division trustee Ali Mouallem, of Slave Lake. Bowers won the horse adult category.
  • The Reade and Skrynyk families were having all kinds of fun in their boat float. In the float were Karissa and Ashley, Sawyer, Tucker and Cooper. The entry won first in the family category.
  • Howard’s Swan Valley Service to the rescue! Business owner Howard Tanasiuk himself was at the wheel. Howard’s placed third for local business.
  • Joe Laboucan shows off his baby blue 1959 Edsel in the Spruce Point Rodeo Parade on Aug. 7 in downtown Kinuso.
  • “Here Comes Santa Claus.” In keeping with the parade’s theme, “Cowboy Christmas in August”, the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society float featured Santa Claus himself. The float won first in the organization category.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment