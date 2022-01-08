Parent parking at HPE draws trustees’ concern

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Concerns about parent parking at High Prairie Elementary School have been presented to the High Prairie School Division board of trustees.

At its monthly meeting Dec. 21, the board learned about the issues, states an HPSD news release dated Dec. 21.

High Prairie trustee Adrian Wong presented the parent parking problems that were raised at the most recent meeting of the school council.

The school council is aware that the school division is scheduled to construct a new parent parking lot.

In the meantime, the council asked that the HPSD safety officer Katie Doucette monitor the situation at the current parking lot.

The parent parking lot was also discussed at the recent community engagement session at the school.