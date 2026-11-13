Passport to Christmas puts local shopping first

Christmas shoppers can turn visits to local businesses into chances to win cash through Passport to Christmas, a long-standing initiative of the Peace River Chamber of Commerce.

The program encourages residents to keep their holiday spending close to home rather than buy from big-box stores or online retailers, says executive director Reilley Bassendowski.

While prizes offer an incentive to participate, Bassendowski says the initiative has a broader purpose.

“The program keeps money in the community, supports small business, encourages repeat shopping and builds community spirit during the holiday season,” she says.

Taking part starts with picking up a blank passport at any participating business. Shoppers receive one stamp simply for visiting a participating location, along with an additional stamp for every $10 spent.

That means a visit counts toward a completed passport even when a shopper does not make a purchase. Spending at participating businesses adds more stamps, giving customers another reason to return as they do their Christmas shopping.

Two upcoming shopping events will offer an extra boost. Shoppers can collect double stamps during Moonlight Madness on Nov. 27 and Shop Local Saturday on Nov. 28.

Completed passports can be dropped off at designated locations throughout Peace River, Grimshaw and St. Isidore. Filled forms are entered into the program’s early-bird and grand-prize draws.

The early-bird draw, offering $500, takes place Nov. 27. The grand-prize draw for $2,500 is scheduled for Dec. 15, giving shoppers two prize draws to look forward to during the Christmas season.

Bassendowski says the opportunity to give back to local consumers is an important part of the program, but the cash prizes are not its ultimate goal.

“It’s to keep Christmas shopping dollars circulating within the local economy, help small businesses succeed, and make people think local first,” she says.

The passport brings that message into everyday holiday errands, connecting visits and purchases at participating businesses with a chance to enter the draws. Rather than focusing only on what shoppers can win, the chamber is encouraging them to consider where their Christmas dollars go.

A full list of participating businesses and dropbox locations is available on the chamber’s website. Shoppers can pick up blank passports at participating businesses and begin collecting stamps when they visit.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News