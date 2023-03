High Prairie St. Andrew’s School hosted its annual Grade 9 Travel Club pasta night fundraiser Feb. 23 for the club’s annual week-long trip to Toronto from May 28 to June 2. The evening also included a dessert auction, a silent auction, paper airplane toss, loonie drop and more fun and games. Organizers and club members thank everyone who supported the event and donated funding and items.

Grade 9 Travel Club students get ready to serve pasta. Left-right, are Nevin Herr Jaryn Cloutier-Knibb, Liam Whitford, Maybelle Halcrow, Chantel Weber, Nora Dubrule and Colbie Lamarche.