Pasta Supper Feb. 23 at St. Andrew’s

The Grade 9 Travel Club at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School is hosting a pasta supper and family fun night to raise money for their trip.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with supper at 6 p.m. in the main gym at St. Andrew’s. The $15 fee includes assorted pasta, salad, dessert and drink.

There will also be a dessert auction, 50/50 draw and raffle table. Play any of several games including the airplane toss and loonie drop.