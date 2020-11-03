Patenaude receives Holy Family award

Ernest Patenaude

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An East Prairie man has won the 2020 Excellence in Indigenous Education Award from Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.



Ernest Patenaude was named recipient of the award after Holy Family’s board of trustees passed a motion at its June 16 meeting. Patenaude received a plaque and $500 to the non-profit of his choice on Oct. 15 for his efforts. He promptly donated the money to High Prairie St. Andrew’s School.



Patenaude regularly visits the school to share his knowledge about Indigenous culture and provide educational opportunities for students.



“He is very passionate about sharing the Indigenous culture. He volunteers his time regularly and has a very valuable role in our school,” says St. Andrew’s principal Marc Lamoureux, who nominated Ernest for the award.



Patenaude provides a wide variety of learning opportunities for students through sweat lodges, pipe ceremonies, sharing circles, traditional protocols, and drumming circles, among many others, through classroom visits and offers blessings through smudging.