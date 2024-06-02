Patrick-Barkhouse new trustee

Victoria Patrick-Barkhouse

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division welcomes Victoria Patrick-Barkhouse as the new trustee for the McLennan ward.

She was acclaimed the trustee after nominations closed May 15 at noon, says an HFCRD news release May 17.

A resident of McLennan since 2015, she is delighted to serve as a trustee.

“With a passion to foster growth and excellence in our educational community and with the help of God, I am honoured and excited to join the school board,” Patrick-Barkhouse says.

“I’m committed to learn and collaborate with all school board trustees, students, parents, teachers, principals and community members to create an inclusive, supportive and thriving educational environment.”

Board chair Kelly Whalen says Patrick-Barkhouse has many strengths to serve as a trustee.

“I look forward to working with Victoria,” Whalen says.

“Her dedication and involvement with Ecole Providence in McLennan, along with her passion to Catholic education, will be an asset to the Division.”

Patrick-Barkhouse will become at trustee at the next regular board meeting June 19.

She fills a vacancy created after the board accepted the letter of resignation from Tom Henihan at its regular meeting March 19. She will serve the term that ends in October 2025.

Originally from Toronto, Patrick-Bark house worked as a recreation therapist at Manoir du Lac Integrated Life Care in McLennan from 2015-21.

She currently has been to keep busy as a mother, author, a self-publisher, a print-on-demand merchandise designer and a recreation therapist serving youth and the community to achieve skill development and mental well-being.

She is also a member of the Canadian Therapeutic Recreation Association.