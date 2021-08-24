Paving project planned for Peavine Road

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is paving the way to upgrade a road to Peavine Road north of High Prairie.



At its regular meeting Aug. 11, council approved a budget of $5,812,909 be approved for the first phase of the Peavine Road paving project.



As a second motion, council approved a tender for the project to Sandstar Construction Ltd. in the amount of $5,074,408 not including site occupancy and the federal goods and services tax, subject to Peavine Metis Settlement awarding the second phase.



Reeve Ken Matthews says the proposed project is valuable to the region.



“All our roads are important,” Matthews says.



“It certainly has to get done.



“We’re going ahead with the county part of the project regardless.”



The first phase of the project is under Big Lakes while Peavine covers the second phase.



Funding of $4,383,450 has been approved from the provincial Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program (STIP) Local Municipal Initiative for the Peavine access road overlay project, says a report from Vic Abel, director of public works.



Big Lakes and Peavine submitted a joint application.



The county proposes to take out $1,429,459 from general transportation reserves.



However, council is still pondering whether to dig into reserves or to borrow.



“Now is the most opportune time to borrow at a low interest rate,” says Mo Choudhary, director of corporate services.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk agrees.



“We’ve looked at lending rates and they look favourable,” Panasiuk says.



“If we’re going to take on debt, now is the opportune time.”



He notes the funding for the project is not in the 2021 budget.



Panasiuk says the proposed borrowing bylaw would be presented at an upcoming council meeting.



Estimated costs of the project include: Engineering at $ 210,055. A 10 per cent engineering contingency of $21,005.



Construction at $5,074,408. A 10 per cent construction of $504,441.



Total project cost at $5,812,909.