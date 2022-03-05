Pay for firefighters proposed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Firefighters in Big Lakes County may get a level of pay as an incentive to recruit and retain volunteers.

At its regular meeting Feb. 9, council briefly discussed ways to recruit more volunteers as part of the review of Big Lakes County Fire Services presented to council April 28, 2021.

A review and report by Sea Hawk Service lead evaluator Jamie Coutts suggests a minimum 15 members be on the roster for each of the five fire districts in Enilda, Grouard, Joussard, Faust and Kinuso.

Some council members agree that volunteer firefighters be paid for their service although no decisions were made.

“I think that could be the only way to recruit volunteers,” Gilwood North – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk says.

Paying them individually is an option to get to 15 members, he adds.

Currently, only Enilda and Kinuso have more that 15 volunteer firefighters, the report says.

Each fire district is given an annual honourarium of $5,000, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“That’s how they’re currently compensated,” Hawken says.

As a longtime firefighter, Reeve Robert Nygaard agrees that more volunteers are needed.

“We want [at least] 15 because they are volunteers and not all of them show up at a scene,” says Nygaard, a firefighter in Faust for 17 years, the first 15 years as deputy chief.

Fire Underwriters Canada, that sets insurance gradings for 85 per cent of Canada, lists 15 firefighters as a minimum to recognize a working fire service at each fire station, Coutts says in the report.

Many neighbouring municipalities around Big Lakes compensate their firefighters, he says.

“Our recommendation is to look at a part-time pay system where firefighters are compensated for their time at practices and callouts,” Coutts says in the report.

“Firefighting staff should be kept at a minimum of 15 firefighters at each station and a recruitment and retention plan must be developed, funded and implemented to keep those staffing levels up.”

In the report, Coutts suggests council consider compensating volunteer firefighters for their time away from family and work for calls and training.

Babysitting costs, fuel to attend practices and callouts, missed time from family and the time commitment required for current health and safety standards, Alberta Transportation standards and all procedural pressures takes more time than ever before, the report states.

As the report is further studied by staff, any recommendations would be presented to council, fire chief Jason Cottingham says.