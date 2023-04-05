Payou wins McLennan byelection

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of McLennan’s newly- elected councillor is ready to go to work.

“I am very happy to be on town council,” says Darlene Payou, who won the March 28 byelection.

“It’s something new for me and I think trying something new is good. I will learn things along the way and I’m hoping I will do a god job.”

Payou received 53 of 126 votes in a turnout described as very good for a byelection. In order of finish afterwards were Dwayne Stout with 23 votes, Tom Henihan with 22 votes, Marcel Limoges with 17 votes, and Odessa Ptashnyk with 11 votes.

“I think it’s important to get involved with the town and try to make a difference in our community,” says Payou.

“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me, it is greatly appreciated.”