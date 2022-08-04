Payouts to HP CAOs top $243,000 since 1991 – and counting!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The recent settlement reached for former Town of High Prairie CAOs is the fourth since 1999 costing taxpayers at least $243,347.15.

And not counting recently-dismissed Sherry Poole’s settlement!

On May 25, 1999 CAO Kevin Greig was dismissed. South Peace News did not report a settlement figure but the mayor at the time, George Keay, said last week when contacted the settlement was in excess of $100,000.

On Sept. 21, 2005 South Peace News reported CAO Ken Morgan resigned, but it was discovered later that he received a severance package of $43,347.15.

On May 6, 2015 CAO Keli Tamaklo and council parted ways. Tamaklo was paid 12 month’s salary [severance] costing over $100,00. At the time, current Mayor Brian Panasiuk was a councillor as was Donna Deynaka. Others on council at the time were mayor Linda Cox, and councillors Trevor Carrier, Quenten Emter, Michael Long, and Debbie Rose. Panasiuk and Rose opposed the motion to dismiss Tamaklo, not because of the intention to dismiss, but because of the wording of the motion.Taking into account inflation, and the settlement for Poole, it is likely council’s bills since 1999 to pay dismissed CAOs will total over $300,000 in today’s money.