Peace High adds 5 to staff

Keyna Crawford Anderson

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River High School welcomes five new teachers on staff.

Keyna Crawford Anderson teaches Grades 9-11 specifically Foods, Social Studies 10-1, Social Studies 20-1 English Language Arts and Career and Life Management (CALM).

She comes to Peace River after teaching 26 years in several countries, including Jamaica, The Bahamas, and Bermuda.

She currently holds a Ph. D. in Education in Leadership and Policy Development.

Crawford Anderson plans to get active in extra-curricular activities.

Patrick Coates, Andrew Gunderson and Taylor Hulme are also new teachers at Peace High. A forth declined to be identified.