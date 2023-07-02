Peace High celebrates commencement

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Reaching a major educational milestone, the Peace River High School graduating class of 50 students was honoured at ceremonies May 20.
Preparing Individual Citizens for Tomorrow was the theme for the celebration.
Graduates were congratulated by principal Wade Johnson before diplomas were presented.
Students were also congratulated by Peace River School Division. Supt. Adam Murray was the first to address graduates before Ward 2 trustee Crystal Owens congratulated graduates on behalf of the board.
Messages of congratulations were expressed by local municipal leaders. Town of Peace River Mayor Elaine Manzer congratulated students as did Northern Sunrise County Reeve Corinna Williams.
PRSD numeracy program co-ordinator Sandra Scott-Wilkes was the guest speaker.
Avery Lamont and Bianca Swartz gave the valedictorian address. Each won the Valedictorian Award for $200.
Peace River High School 2023 awards presented
Avery Lamont Valedictorian Award ($200)
Bianca Swartz Valedictorian Award ($200)
Ashlynn Michalchuk Carolyn Pruyser Friendship Award
Storm Thunder Logan Pierrot Award ($1,000) sponsored by AGS Mechanical
Hayley Redekop Fred West Memorial Scholarship ($2,500) sponsored by the West family
Adaam Stalker Fred West Memorial Scholarship ($2,500) sponsored by the West family
Raegan Konowalyk Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($500)
Bianca Swartz STEM Scholarship ($2,000)
Adaam Stalker STEM Scholarship ($2,000)
Matthew Barrett STEM Scholarship ($2,000)
Mulu Selig Mercer Team Member Dependent Scholarship
Morgan Orr Outstanding Art Student Award
Matthew Barrett Mighty Peace Petroleum Association Scholarship ($750)
Mulu Selig Nomad Award ($200)
Bianca Swartz Outstanding Student Award for $200 sponsored by InVision Charted Professional Accountants
Evan Bingham Most Improved Grade 12 Student Award ($100)
Melissa America Female Athlete-of-the-Year Award
Matthew Barrett Male Athlete-of-the-Year Award
Sage Houle Star Blanket as the Grade 10-12 northern Alberta winner of the Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student Award sponsored by the Alberta School Boards Association