Peace High constructing restorative circle

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Construction of a new permanent covered restorative circle at Peace River High School has started.
Walls of the restorative circle were assembled on top of a newly-expanded cement pad at the school, says a Peace River School Division news release Oct. 13.
Funded though a portion of the PRSD budget allocated to support projects that advance Truth and Reconciliation, the covered circle will provide Peace High with a space designed specfically for the school’s Indigenous students.
Peace High Indigenous co-ordinator Jonathan White says the restorative circle will be a special place for Indigenous students.
“The feeling is that they are culturally underrepresented at the school,” White says in the grant proposal to PRSD.
Benches and a removable fire pit will also be added when the restorative circle is completed.
A timeline for the project has not yet been finalized.
Although the space is designed for Indigenous students at Peace High, the restorative circle will be a place where all students and staff can come together to interact, reflect and gather in ceremonies.
The restorative circle is located in a highly-visible site on the school property, which will allow all students the opportunity to learn about and/or participate in culturally relevant and ceremonial activities.
White also has the vision that the restorative circle may be used by other teachers and classes for a variety of educational activities.
He suggests the circle could be also used for outdoor education classes learning about fire safety and fire-burning techniques, foods classes learning about cooking over an open fire and science classes.