Peace High constructing restorative circle

Work to construct a permanent covered restorative circle for Indigenous students at Peace River High School is underway.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Construction of a new permanent covered restorative circle at Peace River High School has started.

Walls of the restorative circle were assembled on top of a newly-expanded cement pad at the school, says a Peace River School Division news release Oct. 13.

Funded though a portion of the PRSD budget allocated to support projects that advance Truth and Reconciliation, the covered circle will provide Peace High with a space designed specfically for the school’s Indigenous students.

Peace High Indigenous co-ordinator Jonathan White says the restorative circle will be a special place for Indigenous students.

“The feeling is that they are culturally underrepresented at the school,” White says in the grant proposal to PRSD.

Benches and a removable fire pit will also be added when the restorative circle is completed.

A timeline for the project has not yet been finalized.

Although the space is designed for Indigenous students at Peace High, the restorative circle will be a place where all students and staff can come together to interact, reflect and gather in ceremonies.

The restorative circle is located in a highly-visible site on the school property, which will allow all students the opportunity to learn about and/or participate in culturally relevant and ceremonial activities.

White also has the vision that the restorative circle may be used by other teachers and classes for a variety of educational activities.

He suggests the circle could be also used for outdoor education classes learning about fire safety and fire-burning techniques, foods classes learning about cooking over an open fire and science classes.