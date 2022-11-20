Peace produces above-average yields

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Ideal weather conditions produced an abundant harvest for producers in the Peace region and other regions in Alberta.

The Peace region recorded yields 12 per cent above the five-year average, says a Government of Alberta news release dated Oct. 27.

Only the south region had a higher yield at 18 per cent above average.

Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Nathan Horner is delighted with the results after many years of struggles.

“Alberta’s producers have faced a number of challenges over the years,:” Horner says.

Alberta’s final crop report of the 2022 growing season showed many profitable crops.

Overall, the quality for hard red spring wheat, canola and dry peas was above their five-year averages while durum wheat and oats was lower.

Quality for malt and feed barley was on par with five-year average.

Farmers across Alberta were two to three weeks ahead in harvest progress for the second consecutive year.

About 94 per cent of hard red spring wheat and 78 per cent of durum wheat are grading in the top two grades.