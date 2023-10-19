Peace Regional RCMP issue warning after 2 overdoses with 1 fatality in Grimshaw

On Oct. 18, 2023, Peace Regional RCMP were called to assist EMS and the Grimshaw Fire Department in Grimshaw with regards to a suspected fentanyl overdose. Despite efforts of emergency responders, the 29-year-old male resident of Grimshaw was pronounced deceased.

Several hours later, Peace Regional RCMP received another call to assist with a suspected Fentanyl overdose in Grimshaw. The individual was transported to the hospital and is now recovering. Using information received from this call, Peace Regional RCMP is also conducting welfare checks on two other individuals.

Peace Regional RCMP are concerned for community safety regarding consumption of drugs and are actively investigating these overdoses. Peace Regional RCMP would like to remind the public that street drugs are not always what they appear to be. Had it not been for the fast actions of those around and the immediate response by emergency medical personnel and RCMP, the surviving individual may have had a very different outcome.

The signs of a fentanyl overdose include slow, irregular and shallow breathing, pinpoint pupils, muscle stiffness, seizures and unconsciousness. Higher doses of the antidote naloxone are needed to treat an overdose, though it may not always be effective.

Peace Regional RCMP also want to remind the public of these safe practices to follow if you are going to use street drugs:

Avoid using while alone. Ask someone to check on you or use while on the phone with a trusted person able to call for assistance in the event of an overdose. Use supervised consumption services (SCS) if possible. Always do a test dose to check the potency or strength of the drug. Know the signs and symptoms of poisoning/overdose and call 911 for direction and support. Carry a naloxone kit and know how to use it to respond to a suspected opioid poisoning/overdose.

If anyone has information about these incidents, please contact Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6611, or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play store.