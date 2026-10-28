Peace River agrees to help pay for upgrade! 3 years later!

At its regular meeting Oct. 13, Peace River town council decided to pay a portion of the installation of a rail crossing warning system at 100th Avenue crossing at CN’s Peace River Subdivision.

In May 2023, CN forwarded a cost-sharing agreement to council for consideration, but at that time the Director of Infrastructure and Development expressed concerns about CN’s authority to require council to contribute to the project with no agreement.

“This is an existing railway crossing that required upgraded safety equipment,” explains Mayor Shelly Shannon.

“The existing sightlines did not meet current railway safety standards for a crossing controlled by stop signs alone,” she adds.

“The new active warning system brings the crossing into compliance and improves motorist safety.”

In June 2026, the matter had to be resolved because the crossing improvement was completed and CN had submitted an invoice for the Town’s share.

“Railway legislation requires cost-sharing between railway companies and road authorities for certain safety improvements,” says Shannon.

“Because the crossing involves a municipal roadway, the Town has a financial obligation,” she adds.

Peace River’s share of the project cost is $140,924, approximately 22.4 per cent of the final $628,774 project cost. Transport Canada contributed $281,848, and CN is responsible for the remaining costs.

“The primary benefit is public safety,” Shannon explains.

“Approximately 1,000 vehicles use this crossing daily, and the upgraded warning system provides better protection for motorists and other road users.”

Although the Town didn’t approve of the project, following legal and technical reviews in 2023, it was determined CN has legislative authority to require cost-sharing for the safety improvements.

“Council must consider whether challenging the invoice further would be financially responsible, particularly when doing so could result in additional legal costs to taxpayers,” concludes Shannon.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter