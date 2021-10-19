Peace River chamber ‘all in this together’

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce celebrates Small Business Week, Oct. 17-23, while businesses continue to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chamber president Peter Herritt appreciates the support of businesses.

“The Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce thanks all the businesses during these unprecedented times for their resiliency,” he says.

”We celebrate Small Business Week again this year knowing we are all in this together.

“A continued economic partnership with the Town of Peace River, Northern Sunrise County and the M.D. of Peace will build a stronger future for our businesses.”

Several virtual workshops for businesses are set for Small Business Week.