Peace River Chamber elects new executive

The Peace River Chamber of Commerce held its annual general meeting and election of officers for the coming year Jan. 17. Included in the meeting agenda were some issues the chamber was successful in dealing with during the past year including the homelessness, people finishing their sentences at the Peace River Remand Centre and being dropped off downtown. Meetings were held with the Town of Peace River, RCMP, concerned citizens and members of the Alberta government. As well, after years of advocating for an economic development officer, the Town of Peace River is hiring one.

The Peace River Chamber of Commerce executive is: left-right, past president Peter Herritt, Mighty Peace Chev, Buick, GMC Ltd.; first vice-president Heidi Dube, Lift Fitness; secretary-treasurer Brandon Gagnon, MNP; and president Layne Gardner, Remax Northern Realty. Missing is second vice-president Brandon Huberts. The Brick.