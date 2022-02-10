Peace River chamber hands out 2022 Davis Awards

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A long-time Peace River business was honoured with the prestigious President’s Award at the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce 2022 Davis Awards at the Belle Centre Jan. 29.

Mainstreet Men’s Wear [Dads ‘n’ Lads] was the winner. The store opened in 1972 and has a long and proud history in town.

Winners were chosen in five categories amongst three finalists including Customer Service, Community Spirit, Industry Leadership, Business-of-the-Year Under 10 Employees, and Business-of-the-Year Over 10 Employees.

Several dignitaries addressed the audience. Chamber president Peter Herritt addressed the audience saying it was nice to gather again.

“God knows we haven’t been able to for some time,” he said, adding it was time to celebrate a very, very successful year.

“We look forward to continued prosperity.”

He congratulated all businesses for their ongoing commitment and tenacity during the pandemic.

“For the time being, we will continue to persevere.”

Peace River MLA Dan Williams acknowledged COVID has been difficult for everyone.

“Hard on Albertans, it’s been hard on family members and business,” he noted.

But he noted the Alberta government was there to help.

“We knew we’d have to step in as a government,” he said, adding over $2 billion in investment was made.

Northern Sunrise County Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba told the audience it was good to gather to celebrate accomplishments of local business, and thanked the businesses for their efforts the last two years during the pandemic.

“We know it has been an incredibly challenging time and we are grateful for your gift of service in all capacities to people of the North,” she noted.

Town of Peace River Mayor Elaine Manzer thanked businesses.

“Thank you for your resiliency during the past 22 months,” she said, adding the pandemic forced many to look at new ways of doing business.

Northern Lights County Warrensville Councillor Kaylan Schrug brought greetings from council saying “without a thriving business sector, no county or town would be successful. You are a vital part of the business services we all need.”

The awards were the last to be held at the Belle Centre. The building is being renovated to a condo, Belle Bridge Condominiums.

The Davis Awards are held each year by the chamber and co-sponsored by many supportive Peace River and area businesses.